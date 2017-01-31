Robert Kraft Stands By Fiery Deflategate Response: ‘Our Family Was Accused’

Share this:

HOUSTON — On the Monday of Super Bowl week two years ago, Robert Kraft tore into NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the league’s immediate reaction to Deflategate.

The New England Patriots owner was in much better spirits this time around as he explained why he had such an emphatic response to the deflated-footballs controversy.

“Everyone wants to protect their family,” Kraft said Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park. “I think our family was accused of being involved in something that was mishandled and inappropriate and became a big distraction. Leadership is about stepping up when it’s the appropriate time and then making sure everyone knows that we’re all on the same page.

“Sometimes, when there are complicated situations in a business, people start pointing fingers, and we want to assure everyone that we’re all together. … There’s nothing bad that happens that doesn’t have good associated with it if you manage it properly, and I think in a way, that galvanized our whole team.

“And when we came very close last year, just at the end up in Denver, not getting to this game, we’re really pleased we were able to get to this game. It’s sort have been a peaceful year, and we hope we have the privilege of winning on Sunday.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was suspended four games as a result of Deflategate, but the team powered through, going 3-1 without Brady and 13-1 following his return to reach Super Bowl LI. With the scandal now in the team’s rear-view mirror, Kraft said he’s not letting anything prevent him from enjoying this week.

“Just a piece of advice to all of you, because life it hard sometimes,” Kraft said. “I told (Atlanta Falcons owner) Arthur Blank this. He called me and said, ‘Give me some advice.’ I said, ‘Don’t let anyone ruin these two weeks.’

“Because there will be a lot of things coming on and pressure, and anyone who starts piercing the bubble of happiness, get them out of your life. So these two weeks, we’re going to just focus on how lucky we are to be here and do whatever we can to try to help our team win the game.”

