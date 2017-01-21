Roberto Firmino’s Two Goals Not Enough In Liverpool’s 3-2 Loss To Swansea City

Share this:

Liverpool suffered their first home Premier League defeat in over a year as Swansea City claimed a 3-2 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

After a goalless first half of few chances, the game came to life in the second period when Fernando Llorente gave the visitors a shock two-goal lead by netting from their first two opportunities — a poke home from a corner and a thunderous header.

The Reds fought back, with Roberto Firmino heading in before producing a marvelous finish on his left foot to seemingly set up a grandstand finale for Jürgen Klopp’s team.

But the points instead went to the Swans, as they poached another goal on the counter through Gylfi Sigurdsson to boost their hopes of Premier League survival.

