Rockets Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Wednesday night will feature a matchup of two of the NBA’s premier point guards.

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics will host James Harden and the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Thomas is currently second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.9 points per game, while Harden is just behind with 28.6 points per game. The C’s will have to slow down “The Beard” if they have any hopes of snapping their three-game losing streak.

Here’s how you can watch Rockets vs. Celtics online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

