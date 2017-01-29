Roger Federer Vs. Rafael Nadal Australian Open Men’s Final Live Stream

Share this:

Tweet







Enjoy this one, tennis fans, because we don’t know how many more opportunities we’ll get to see the great Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal go head-to-head on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

The 35-year-old Federer and 30-year-old Nadal both have overcome their recent injury troubles to reach the Australian Open men’s final, where they’ll renew their rivalry early Sunday morning. And trust us, American fans, this one should be worth the early wake-up call.

Federer, the No. 17 seed, holds the all-time record in men’s singles tennis with 17 Grand Slams compared to ninth-seeded Nadal’s 14, but the Spaniard has him beat in head-to-head matchups with a 23-11 record, including a semifinal win at the 2014 Australian Open.

Here’s how you can watch the Australian Open men’s singles final online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Nicolas Luttiau/Presse Sports via USA TODAY Sports Images