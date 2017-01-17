Roger Goodell Reportedly Dodges Foxboro Again, Will Visit Atlanta For NFC Championship

Share this:

If NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is going to see the New England Patriots play this postseason, it will have to come in Houston at the Super Bowl.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported, citing a league spokesman, that Goodell will attend the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta on Sunday and not the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

There was speculation about whether Goodell — who remains public enemy No. 1 in New England following Deflategate — would attend Sunday’s game in Foxboro, Mass. Goodell has bounced around in the playoffs, attending two games last weekend, including the Falcons’ home game against the Seattle Seahawks. He then flew to Kansas City for Sunday night’s Chiefs-Steelers game.

Goodell hasn’t attended a game at Gillette Stadium since Deflategate.

For what it’s worth, Sunday will mark the final Falcons game at the Georgia Dome before they move across the street to a brand-new stadium … for whatever that’s worth.

