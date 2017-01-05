Russell Westbrook Nails Ref In Head With Ball, Claims It Was Unintentional

Share this:

Tweet







For once, Russell Westbrook’s pinpoint aim may have cost him.

After a timeout in the first quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, Westbrook tried to throw the ball to referee Tre Maddox. The ball got to Maddox, all right — the ref wasn’t looking, and Westbrook’s pass wound up hitting him square in the noggin.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook drills referee in the head with the ball pic.twitter.com/57PygvLNHG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 5, 2017

As most officials would do after getting drilled in the head, Maddox gave Westbrook a technical foul. But this did look unintentional, as Maddox appeared to turn away just as Westbrook released the ball.

The Thunder star reiterated that stance after the game, which OKC lost 123-112 despite Westbrook’s 33 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. He also appeared to apologize to Maddox after the timeout.

“I’m not the type of guy … I would never, ever disrespect the game like that and throw the ball at the referee,” Westbrook said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve never done it before. That’s just not even heard of in the game before. To get a tech, it’s crazy to me. But you take the good with the bad.”

Westbrook had been frustrated with a couple non-calls right before the timeout, so it’s understandable why Maddox T’d him up. But it looks like the MVP candidate simply got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images