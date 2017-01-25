Sabres’ Jack Eichel Turns Predators Into Parking Cones For OT Game-Winner

Share this:

Tweet







The Buffalo Sabres are starting to heat up, and it’s no surprise so, too, is Jack Eichel.

The Sabres forward looks to have shaken off any rust that might have accompanied him upon return from injury earlier this season, highlighted by a gorgeous game-winning goal against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night in Music City.

Eichel, who was born for 3-on-3 overtime, gathered the puck in between the faceoff circles of his own end before carrying it up the ice, weaving in and out of traffic. He successfully navigated the neutral zone and then turned on the jets into the Nashville zone, as the Preds gave him the entire left side of the ice. He then stick-handled through all three Preds before getting off a ridiculous wrist shot for the game-wining goal midway through the extra frame.

He makes it look so easy.

It was Eichel’s second goal of the game, his fourth in the last five games, and he has six points (as well as an insane 29 shots on goal) in that stretch. It’s likely not a coincidence the Sabres are 4-1-0 over their last five and have won three in a row.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images