Scott Hanson Reveals Tom Brady Loves NFL RedZone Just As Much As You Do

HOUSTON — Tom Brady was leaving the stage Monday at Super Bowl LI Opening Night, but he had a quick message for NFL Network host Scott Hanson before he did.

“Hey Scott, great job on NFL RedZone,” the New England Patriots quarterback said, according to Hanson. “I love it.”

Hasn’t every football fan wanted to say that? After all, Hanson’s rapid-fire, entertaining work on NFL Network’s non-stop game coverage channel has become a Sunday staple, even for big stars such as Brady.

“He talks about watching it on his bye week, or if they’re playing on a ‘Monday Night Football’ game, he’ll watch NFL RedZone at home,” Hanson told NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Tuesday, “and that makes me say, ‘Woah, maybe the greatest of all time is watching me, sitting at home.’ ”

Patriots fans are thankful Brady isn’t sitting at home, watching Super Bowl LI, this week. Instead, Brady will lead his team against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and Hanson will be there for NFL Network duties.

Watch the video above to see everything Hanson had to say in his Radio Row interview with NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images