Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson Featured Plenty Of Rare, Awesome Chevrolets

Share this:

Tweet







Block Chaser is the leader in researching, buying and selling collector cars at auction. Articles, such as the one below, empower enthusiasts to spend more time enjoying their cars and less time dealing with the challenges of buying, selling and owning a collector car. To read more or to become a Block Chaser member, click here.

The story headed into Barrett-Jackson was a Chevy-heavy docket with a healthy dose of customs and modern exotics. Although the auction stuck to the script for the most part, there certainly were a few unexpected twists and turns along the way at Barrett-Jackson’s 46th annual Scottsdale auction, Jan. 14-22.

One of the main attractions of the week was a 1960 Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle (CERV) 1. We highlighted this car both in our preview and with NESN Fuel (video) leading up to the auction because we knew just how impressive this prototype race car was. And when the CERV was started, people who were both outside in the corral and within the room headed up to the block — it made the entire room stop and marvel at its impressively roaring 377ci aluminum small-block engine.

After a dramatic back and forth among bidders, the hammer came crashing down for a $1,200,000 price ($1,320,000 with buyer commission). The buyer of the CERV wound up being a representative from General Motors, according to multiple reports. General Motors is including this piece of American automotive history in its Heritage Center in Detroit. The sale was first reported by Corvetteblogger.com.

But the car that certainly stole the show was a 1964 Aston Martin DB5. As a part of a well-known collection based in Paris, this left-handed driver Aston Martin was in prime condition and one of the most-beautiful cars in Scottsdale. The DB5 sold for a hammer price of $1,485,000 (including buyer’s commission).

If you thought the pure volume of Chevrolets available at Barrett-Jackson was impressive, the results from the block were equally jaw dropping. Two “Fuelie” Corvettes, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Split-Window and a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Heavy-Duty Brake, both sold at no reserve.

The Split-Window “Fuelie” is in pristine show condition and a multiple award-winning Corvette, only one of 199 RPO Z06 Special Performance package Corvettes and one of only 63 NO3 Big Tank Corvettes built in 1963. It’s no wonder this Chevy sold for $385,000. Meanwhile, the 1962 included a RPO-687 race package, which makes this one of only 246 made in 1962. With less than 27,000 miles on it, this award-winning Corvette sold for $115,500.

As the daily driver of Corvette racing team owner Mickey Thompson, the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Big Tank coupe is extremely rare and was fully restored. It’s very rare and well documented and was one of the highlighted Chevys of the entire auction. Final hammer price was $247,500.

Like what you read? Visit Block Chaser to unlock access to more exclusive content, research tools and personalized-service for buying, selling and owning collector cars.

All photos courtesy of Block-Chaser