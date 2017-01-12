Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson To Feature Plenty Of Variety, Rare Vehicles

Share this:

There is an abundance of variety outside of the Chevys, typical of a Barrett-Jackson docket. Within this variety are two Aston Martins that stand out in my eyes: a 1964 DB5 and a 1968 DB6.

While the more modern Aston Martins seem to be increasing in value and popularity, these examples from the ‘60s are both from prominent Aston Martin collections and deserve significant hammer prices based on their rarity and condition. Both cars do have reserves, which is rare at Barrett-Jackson, but we’re confident that there will be a handful of buyers anxiously awaiting these beauties to cross the block.

There are 19 Plymouths on the docket from 1970 alone, two of which caught our attention, and, I’m sure, will catch yours as well. Regarded as one of the rarest and most desirable Hemi ’Cudas available today, a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda convertible in triple black is going to be a showstopper. Being one of only 14 built and having been found in a barn in Taos, N.M., in the ‘80s, everything about this ‘Cuda is jaw-dropping.

If you were hoping for your ‘Cuda to make more of a colorful entrance, look no further than the violet 1970 Hemi ‘Cuda , which was one of only 284 four-speed HEMI ‘Cudas built in 1970. It’s been completely restored, but we’ll have to see how desirable that shade of purple is.

Unique and exotic is Barrett-Jackson’s style, and they may have outdone themselves by consigning both a 1964 Cheetah and a 1971 Ford Torino custom display car that was 3-D printed.

This race car is the only Cheetah built and raced with a Corvette heavy-duty 427ci L88 aluminum-head racing engine option and is one of only 15 known surviving Cheetahs in the world. Meanwhile, the ’71 Ford Torino display car is made of 3-D printed liquid metal. Although this isn’t a running vehicle, it’s pretty cool to look at from an artistic perspective.

Photos courtesy of Barrett-Jackson.