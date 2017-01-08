Seahawks Move On To NFC Divisional Playoff Round With Win Over Lions

Share this:

The Seattle Seahawks defended their home field in Saturday’s NFC Wild Card Game earning a dominant 26-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Running back Thomas Rawls powered the Seahawks offense, carrying the ball 27 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Russell Wilson led the Seattle offensive attack through the air, completing 23 of 30 pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

One-handed touchdown catches seemed to be the theme of the night for the Seattle offense. The first one came via Paul Richardson, who hauled in a ridiculous touchdown despite being interfered with by Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson.

Doug Baldwin followed Richardson’s act and might have stolen a touchdown catch from teammate Jermaine Kearse.

The Lions offense struggled to get anything going all night. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for only 205 yards, completing 18 of 32 pass attempts. The Lions rushing attack was also nonexistent, as they were only able to muster up 49 yards on the ground.

With the win, Seattle booked their trip to Atlanta to take on the Falcons next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images