Seahawks’ Paul Richardson Hauls In Ridiculous One-Handed Touchdown Catch Vs. Lions

Who says you need two hands to catch a football?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson certainly doesn’t, as he made evident in Saturday night’s NFC Wild Card Game vs. the Detroit Lions.

Half way through the second quarter, Richardson was able to reel in a Russell Wilson pass despite blatant pass interference from Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson.

Is @prich10 for real?!

No regard for the defender. And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.

WHAT?! #DETvsSEA https://t.co/xhfiNHlvOB — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017

You have to imagine Odell Beckham Jr. appreciated Richardson’s one-handed snag.

