Sean Spicer Is A Patriots Fan, But Many New Englanders Wish He Wasn’t

White House press secretary Sean Spicer hails from Barrington, R.I., so it should come as no surprise he’s a big New England Patriots supporter. But that doesn’t mean Spicer’s fellow Pats fans support him.
Spicer has weathered a storm of criticism ever since falsely claiming President Donald Trump’s inauguration day crowd was the “largest audience to witness an inauguration, period.” He’s also been the butt of plenty of Twitter jokes, so his mentions have been full of detractors whenever he tweets, even if it’s not about politics.
So when Spicer tweeted his congratulations to the Patriots after they won the AFC Championship Game to move on to Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, he heard from a lot of New Englanders who would rather he not be associated with their beloved NFL team.
But Patriots fans don’t only blow up Spicer’s Twitter when he mentions the team. They make sure he remembers their disdain on other days, too.
The backlash from Pats fans isn’t entirely surprising considering every New England state went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, save for one of Maine’s four electoral votes. Massachusetts, where the Patriots are based, even was the only state in which every county voted Clinton.
Spicer might want to pull a Roger Goodell and not hang out around Gillette Stadium anytime soon.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
