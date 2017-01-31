Sean Spicer Is A Patriots Fan, But Many New Englanders Wish He Wasn’t

Share this:

Tweet







White House press secretary Sean Spicer hails from Barrington, R.I., so it should come as no surprise he’s a big New England Patriots supporter. But that doesn’t mean Spicer’s fellow Pats fans support him.

Spicer has weathered a storm of criticism ever since falsely claiming President Donald Trump’s inauguration day crowd was the “largest audience to witness an inauguration, period.” He’s also been the butt of plenty of Twitter jokes, so his mentions have been full of detractors whenever he tweets, even if it’s not about politics.

So when Spicer tweeted his congratulations to the Patriots after they won the AFC Championship Game to move on to Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, he heard from a lot of New Englanders who would rather he not be associated with their beloved NFL team.

@seanspicer New England, and very likely most of, if not all of the @Patriots HATE YOU, you fibbing eunuch — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) January 23, 2017

@seanspicer @Patriots The Steelers scored more points than any other team in playoff history tonight. Period — BrooksLambert-Sluder (@blambertsluder) January 23, 2017

.@seanspicer we uninvite you from Patriots Nation. — Nasty Woman Angie (@AngieMayFire117) January 23, 2017

@seanspicer @Patriots Congrats on being as big a loser as Tom Brady is a winner — Adrian Pforzheimer (@APforz) January 23, 2017

actually Pittsburgh won the media is lying to you @seanspicer @Patriots https://t.co/UriSSbOoyS — i have died (@ChrisCaesar) January 23, 2017

But Patriots fans don’t only blow up Spicer’s Twitter when he mentions the team. They make sure he remembers their disdain on other days, too.

Ugh Sean spicer is patriots fan — Captain Obvious (@highyor) January 22, 2017

Hey @seanspicer can you take that Patriots and Red Sox thing out of your bio. You're making us look worse. — Pat Salvas (@RealPatSalvas) January 22, 2017

Oh god dammit. @seanspicer is a Patriots fan. We give ourselves a bad enough name without your dumpster fire on the wagon. — Ugh, Jason (@JinDenver) January 22, 2017

Oh no, I just learned Sean Spicer is a Red Sox and Patriots fan. As if we don't have enough of a perception problem. — Jim Reedy (@jim_reedy) January 22, 2017

Hey @seanspicer enough people think all Patriots fans are liars and cheaters without you saying blatantly false stuff on TV #chill — Noah Potash (@kowtow17) January 22, 2017

Is there a way that Patriots and Red Sox fans can universally reject @seanspicer 's support of our teams? #FindSeanAlternativeTeams — Brendan Henrique (@BrendanHenrique) January 26, 2017

On an unrelated note can we make a petition for Sean Spicer to disassociate himself with Red Sox/patriots fans — Ally Moran (@AllyMoran) January 24, 2017

The backlash from Pats fans isn’t entirely surprising considering every New England state went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, save for one of Maine’s four electoral votes. Massachusetts, where the Patriots are based, even was the only state in which every county voted Clinton.

Spicer might want to pull a Roger Goodell and not hang out around Gillette Stadium anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images