Senior Bowl Live Stream: Watch College Football All-Star Game Online

The college football season is over, but the game’s top players will suit up one more time Saturday in the 2017 Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl will pit the nation’s top NFL Draft prospects against each other in a North vs. South matchup at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will coach the North squad, while the Chicago Bears’ John Fox will guide the South squad.
NFL scouts will have a close eye on this one as they hope to identify the league’s next young star; Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott was last year’s Senior Bowl MVP.
Here’s how you can watch the 2017 Senior Bowl online.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. ET
Watch: NFL Online
