Shannon Sharpe Praises Tom Brady As ‘The GOAT,’ Believes He’s ‘Second To None’

Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe played with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time in John Elway.

Sharpe also played in the era of Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Dan Marino, but he doesn’t think any of the great signal-callers from his era are the greatest of all-time. He’d give the nod to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“I think the 14 division titles in 16 years, he’s never not won the division in which he started and finished the season,” Sharpe told reporters Tuesday. “Seven Super Bowls, so once every two-and-a-half years, Tom Brady is in the Super Bowl. Not in the playoffs, in the Super Bowl. That’s enough for me.

“Joe did what he did in his era. John Elway and some of these greats did what they did in their era. But for Tom Brady to do what he’s doing in this era, with the advent of free agency, I think it’s second to none. ”

