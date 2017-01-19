SI Swimsuit Model Hailey Clauson Offers Proof She’s A Big Packers Fan

Share this:

Olivia Munn isn’t the only famous celebrity pulling for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are one win away from the Super Bowl after their thrilling win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round. Their victory obviously had Green Bay fans very excited, and apparently that list includes Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hailey Clauson.

How do we know Clauson is a Packers fan? Her Instagram photo from before Sunday’s Packers-Cowboys game is pretty compelling evidence.

Ready for the big game 💪🏼🧀🏈 let's go packers!!! #gopackgo A photo posted by Hailey Clauson ⚡⭐🌙 (@haileyclauson) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

Clauson was born in California and doesn’t appear to have an obvious connection to Green Bay or the Packers. But if you think she’s just hopping on the playoff bandwagon, think again.

According to her Twitter account, Clauson has bled green and gold all season, even attending the Packers’ frigid home game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

Wishing my boys good luck this weekend! Wish I was back at the game! 🏈 🏈 #FlashbackFriday #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/C3VYeS7N1z — Hailey Clauson (@Hailey_Clauson) December 30, 2016

#FlashbackFriday to the Packers game, it was the experience of a lifetime! It was definitely worth it freezing my booty off 🏈#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7eEn4Yx1EA — Hailey Clauson (@Hailey_Clauson) December 23, 2016

Clauson’s Packers are going to need all the support they can get this Sunday, when they travel to the Georgia Dome to battle Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images