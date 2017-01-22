Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin Continue To Power Penguins This Season

Share this:

In case you didn’t know, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are really good players.

Going into Sunday’s game against the Boston Bruins, the two Pittsburgh Penguins superstars had combined for 103 points through 45 games. The trend continued in Sunday’s matinee, as they combined for five points in the Penguins’ 5-1 win over Boston.

To see just how good Crosby and Malkin have been this season, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images