Sidney Crosby Chasing History As He Closes In On 1,000 Career Points

Sidney Crosby continues to amaze.

The Pittsburgh Penguins center leads the NHL in goals (28) and is second in assists (54) entering Thursday’s night’s game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. That means he now has 992 career points in only 748 games, which puts him in the company of some of hockey’s all-time greats.

Hear NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson discuss Crosby in the video from “Bruins Face-Off Live” above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images