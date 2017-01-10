Simone Biles, Aly Raisman Pose For 2017 SI Swimsuit Photos In This Preview Video

Share this:

Tweet







Simone Biles and Aly Raisman should make easy transitions from leotards to swimsuits in 2017.

Sports Illustrated announced Tuesday that the U.S. Olympic gymnastics heroes will appear in its 2017 SI Swimsuit. This year will mark Biles’ and Raisman’s first appearance in SI’s annual swimsuit issue.

SI produced this preview video in which Biles and Raisman pose for photos.

“I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women’s gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year’s Swimsuit issue,” SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said. “Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today. Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments (lots and lots of Olympic gold medals between them), but strikingly sexy and beautiful in front of photographer James Macari’s lens. I love seeing them shine in an entirely different way in the Swimsuit issue and being able to share these gorgeous and powerful images with the world. These women, their beauty, and what they can achieve know no limits.”

SI hasn’t revealed which other models or athletes will appear in this year’s Swimsuit edition.

The print magazine likely will come out on Feb. 13 or Feb. 20.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images