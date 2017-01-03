Skip Bayless Has No Time For Your Aaron Rodgers Vs. Tom Brady Argument

Share this:

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots again are entering the NFL playoffs as the AFC’s No. 1 seed after a sensational 14-2 regular season. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, are rolling, having won six games in a row to secure the NFC North crown.

But when it comes to picking between the future Hall of Famers with the postseason looming, FS1’s Skip Bayless thinks it’d be foolish to choose Rodgers over Brady. As far as he’s concerned, Rodgers’ résumé simply pales in comparison to the one assembled by arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

“This question is offensive to Tom Brady. That’s what it is,” Bayless said Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” of who he’d rather have right now. “Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t even be in the same sentence with Tom Brady. It’s not even close.”

There’s no arguing that both quarterbacks have been excellent this season. Rodgers has the second-best odds to win NFL MVP (behind Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan), according to Bovada, while Brady has the third-best odds.

Bayless can’t help but marvel at Brady’s performance since returning from his four-game Deflategate suspension, though. Plus, Brady has four Super Bowl titles to Rodgers’ one. This typically is when Brady shines.

