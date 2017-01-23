Skip Bayless Showers Tom Brady With Praise, Backs Patriots QB Vs. Matt Ryan

Share this:

You can say many things about Skip Bayless, but the star of the FOX Sports 1 debate show “Undisputed” consistently has supported New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

That again was the case during the Patriots’ resounding 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady was even greater than I thought he'd be tonight. He's so much better than Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2017

Steelers, being picked to pieces by the NFL's best quarterback. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2017

Looking ahead to Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, it appears Bayless likes Brady to win his fifth championship ring.

Matt Ryan has Julio and Sanu. Brady has Edelman and Hogan. I GOT BRADY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2017

Roger Goodell, Tom Brady is coming for you. He will deflate your vendetta and inflate the legacy you wrongfully tried to wreck. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2017

Another Super Bowl win would give Brady the most ever by an NFL quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images