Skip Bayless Showers Tom Brady With Praise, Backs Patriots QB Vs. Matt Ryan

by on Sun, Jan 22, 2017 at 11:47PM
You can say many things about Skip Bayless, but the star of the FOX Sports 1 debate show “Undisputed” consistently has supported New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

That again was the case during the Patriots’ resounding 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Looking ahead to Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, it appears Bayless likes Brady to win his fifth championship ring.

Another Super Bowl win would give Brady the most ever by an NFL quarterback.

