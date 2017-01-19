Skip Bayless Suggests Patriots Would ‘Die For Tom Brady’ Out Of Love

Share this:

The love runs deep in Foxboro.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” who’s more valuable to his team: Tom Brady to the New England Patriots or Aaron Rodgers to the Green Bay Packers.

Bayless sided with Brady in the argument, suggesting the four-time Super Bowl champion’s intangible impact in the Patriots’ locker room exceeds how Rodgers affects his team’s chemistry.

"In that locker room… [The Patriots] love Tom Brady. They will die for Tom Brady because they know he would die for them." —@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/3fEXlXQntv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 19, 2017

The Patriots and Packers both are one win away from punching their ticket to Super Bowl LI in Houston. The Pats will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday, while the Packers will travel to the Georgia Dome for a date with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images