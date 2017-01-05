Sleeping Like Tom Brady Now Is Pretty Easy Thanks To Under Armour, TB12

Share this:

Tom Brady’s diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped him maintain his stellar level of play at 39 years old.

Earlier this week, we learned about the secret drink the New England Patriots quarterback drinks on the sideline during games, and now we have some new insight into what TB12 wears to bed.

Yes, you read that right.

Under Armour released a new ad Wednesday featuring TB12 and a product called “UA Athlete Recovery Sleepwear Powered by TB12.” In the ad, Brady explains why sleep and what you wear to bed are so important, as well as how the far infrared waves help reduce inflammation during sleep.

Give it a look in the video below.

Maybe that’s what Brady was wearing during his “Ted 2” cameo appearance?

H/t Time