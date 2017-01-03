Some Guy Tried To Steal The World Darts Trophy After Competition

Share this:

Tweet







World Darts Champion Michael van Gerwen drilled a bullseye to defeat Gary Anderson and clinch his second world title on Tuesday. But van Gerwen didn’t get to hoist the trophy immediately after his victory.

When the champion reached the podium to claim his prize, an idiot fan ran on stage and snatched the trophy up, raising it high for everyone to see.

Check out the video below.

The thief was booed by those in attendance, and the trophy was eventually returned to its rightful owner.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube