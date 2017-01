Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs didn’t wait long to enter the zeitgeist in 2017.

The Coyote, San Antonio’s mascot, comically roasted Mariah Carey on Tuesday at AT&T Center during the Spurs’ game against the Toronto Raptors. The Coyote used Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance as inspiration for its halftime, um, show.

Well played, Spurs. There’s nothing like a good laugh to start the new year.

Oh, San Antonio beat Toronto 110-82.