Spurs Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Regular-season NBA games don’t get much better than this.

The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Quicken Loans Arena for a Saturday night matchup between two of the NBA’s elite teams. The Cavaliers own the best record in the Eastern Conference at 30-11, but the Spurs have been better overall at 33-9, which is good for second place in the Western Conference.

San Antonio will be at a disadvantage Saturday, though, without Pau Gasol, who’s out indefinitely after having hand surgery.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers online:

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images