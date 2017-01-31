Spurs Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Two of the NBA’s most exciting Western Conference teams square off Tuesday night when the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A pair of superstars will go head-to-head, as leading league MVP candidate Russell Westbrook leads his Thunder against All-Star starter and Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

Here’s how to watch Spurs-Thunder online.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images