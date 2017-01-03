Starbucks Barista Wins More Than $900K In Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest

Share this:

A 32-year-old Starbucks barista went to work Sunday knowing he had a chance to make nearly $1 million by the end of the day, and it had nothing to do with the coffee he was serving.

Damon G. — he’s not yet ready to give his full name — won the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, the premier football handicapping contest, earning more than $900,000. In a tournament filled with the sharpest of sharps, Damon — a Starbucks barista — took home the top prize with a 5-0 showing in Week 17.

The season-long contest requires contestants (each paying a $1,500 entry fee) to make five against-the-spread NFL picks every week. Damon’s perfect Week 17 showing gave him a 54-28-3 record to end the season.

According to ESPN.com, Damon saved up enough money to place two entries into the tournament. Not only did he win the grand prize, he also finished tied for first in the late-season mini-contest (which Team NESN missed out on by 1/2 of a point, not that we’re stewing on it or anything), earning him an additional $10,000. And his second entry actually finished tied for 40th place, earning him an extra $2,200.

Not a bad return for a $3,000 investment, which should make saving up for next year’s tournament a little bit easier this time around. No word on whether he’ll keep the Starbucks gig, though.

