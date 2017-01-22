Steelers’ Hotel Fire Alarm Blares On Night Before AFC Championship Game; Boston Man Arrested

Share this:

This guy is no Paul Revere.

A Boston man was arrested Sunday for pulling the fire alarm at the hotel in which the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying ahead of their clash with the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, according to ESPN. The alarm sounded around 3 a.m., and firefighters needed around 30 minutes to determine it to be false. The hotel was evacuated but the Steelers remained inside.

CBS Pittsburgh’s Rich Walsh and Ian Smith shared images from the hotel on Twitter.

Floors being evacuated at Boston hotel where Steelers and fans are staying @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/M7lQZ7fxn9 — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 22, 2017

The alarm puller and his buddies apparently tried to pull off a modern-day sports caper on the night before the biggest game of the season to date.

“According to sources, the man pulled an alarm in a stairwell near an exit at the hotel and jumped into a waiting car with two other men and fled the scene, but was quickly apprehended by state police.”

Police charged the 25-year-old man with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm.

He should prepare himself to take one (a legal case) for the home team.

UPDATE (11:30 a.m. ET): The name of alleged alarm puller is Dennis Harrison of East Boston. He wasn’t a guest at the hotel nor did he have a “legitimate” reason to be there, per ESPN.

