Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell Really Is A Great Chess Player, Sub-Par As Undercover Agent

Run away If “Professor” Le’Veon Bell walks up to your chess board. Playing him could be hazardous to your ego.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back also is a fine chess player, as he revealed Thursday in DraftKings TV video. Bell went undercover at Pittsburgh’s Chess Club and professed his love for the game. Apparently, he was an Ohio state championship-level player before football became his primary competitive outlet.

Who knew?

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images