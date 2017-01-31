Steelers Running Back Le’Veon Bell Releases Skip Bayless Diss Track

Share this:

Tweet







The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be playing in Super Bowl LI, so the team’s players will have plenty of time on their hands as they enter the offseason.

Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell appears to be spending much of his spare time in the studio. Bell, who raps under the name “Juice,” has been making music all season and sharing it on social media.

In his latest song, the two-time Pro-Bowl selection produced a diss-track targeted at Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless, cleverly titled “Shrimp Bayless.”

Bayless has frequently been critical of Bell, both for his play on the field and talents on the microphone. “Juice” apparently had enough of Bayless’ comments, and aired out his frustrations over two verses.

You can listen to “Shrimp Bayless” below.

Bell’s track already has garnered a lot of attention on social media, including from the subject himself. Bayless took to Twitter to inform Bell that the diss track would not come without a retort.

Hi, this is Shrimp Bayless. I will respond to Le'Veon Bell's dis track tomorrow at 9:30 E, FS1, live from Discovery Green in Houston. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 31, 2017

A Skip Bayless response track? We can only hope.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images