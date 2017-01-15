Steelers Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Divisional-Round Playoff Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Kansas City Chiefs will try to put the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season on ice in more ways than one.

The teams will meet on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in the final NFL divisional-round playoff game. Kansas City is expecting to weather the ice storm, which forced the NFL to push back the kickoff time by seven hours. The Chiefs hope they’ll be able to cope with the conditions better than Pittsburgh and its three-headed monster of an offense.

Here’s how to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images