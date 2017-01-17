Stephen Curry Wears Barack Obama-Themed Sneakers For MLK Jr. Day

Share this:

The NBA had a nine-game slate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, and all 18 teams honored the civil rights icon before they took the court. But Stephen Curry used the opportunity to pay tribute to someone else, too.

Around the league, teams wore warm-up shirts featuring King and the words “His dream inspired the world. Never stop dreaming.” And Curry added to the celebration of King’s life by honoring the United States’ first black president.

The Golden State Warriors star donned a T-shirt with a caricature of President Barack Obama playing basketball as he entered Oracle Arena prior to the Dubs’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, it was Curry’s sneakers that really took the cake.

The red, white and blue Under Armour kicks featured the presidential seal on the outside of the tongue, the number 44 on the inside (for Obama’s status as the 44th president) and Obama’s signature on the bottom with the phrase “Back2Back” for Curry’s consecutive MVP awards and Obama’s two terms.

Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith & hope Dr. King stood for! We R Forever Grateful! #44 pic.twitter.com/TYc24JaWEu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 16, 2017

Curry and the Warriors visited the current president after winning the 2014-15 NBA Finals, and the guard has since become a golf buddy of Obama’s. Obama’s last day in office is Friday, when President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in on Inauguration Day.

The Warriors beat the Cavs on Monday 126-91.