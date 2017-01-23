Super Bowl Betting Odds: Patriots Vs. Falcons Over/Under Is Highest In History

Share this:

Oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The total currently is 58.5, according to OddsShark. It’s the highest over/under in Super Bowl history, beating the 57 set for Super Bowl XLIV between the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

Six of the nine previous Super Bowls with an over/under of 50 or higher went under, per OddsShark.

Atlanta is averaging 36 points per game in the playoffs, while New England is averaging 34. Both teams have played two games en route to the Super Bowl. The Falcons led the NFL in the regular season with 33 points scored per game, while the Patriots ranked third at 27.6 points per game.

Three of the last four Super Bowls have gone under, and four of the six Super Bowl games featuring the Patriots in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era have gone under.

