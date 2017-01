Share this:

Tweet







Super Bowl Opening Night, otherwise known as “media day”, is one of the wackiest days on the sports media calendar every year. Super Bowl LI’s Opening Night certainly lived up to the hype.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons answered questions for an hour each but that was only half the story as characters of all shapes and sizes roamed the crowd.

See some of the best moments from opening night in the video above.

Thumbnail Photo by Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com