Super Bowl LI Team, Matchup Odds: Patriots, Cowboys Favored To Get To Houston

If you want to see a New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl LI matchup, the odds certainly are in your favor.

The Patriots are the AFC’s No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with an NFL-best 14-2 record, and the Cowboys aren’t far behind as the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a 13-3 record. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the Pats lead the way with +190 odds to win Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, and the Cowboys are second at +400.

The most likely Super Bowl LI matchup also is a Patriots vs. Cowboys showdown, with +300 odds, and the three most likely games all include the Patriots — Patriots vs. Packers and Patriots vs. Falcons both are at +650.

The Green Bay Packers (+700) and Atlanta Falcons (+950) are the Cowboys’ biggest threats, according to the sportsbooks, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (+800) and Kansas City Chiefs (+900) are lurking behind the Patriots.

You can see all the team and matchup odds below, via OddsShark.

SUPER BOWL LI

Team Odds

New England Patriots +190

Dallas Cowboys +400

Green Bay Packers +700

Pittsburgh Steelers +800

Kansas City Chiefs +900

Atlanta Falcons +950

Seattle Seahawks +1400

New York Giants +1400

Oakland Raiders +6600

Detroit Lions +6600

Houston Texans +6600

Miami Dolphins +6600

Matchup Odds

Patriots vs Cowboys +300

Patriots vs Packers +650

Patriots vs Falcons +650

Steelers vs Cowboys +800

Patriots vs Seahawks +850

Patriots vs Giants +900

Chiefs vs Cowboys +1200

Steelers vs Falcons +1600

Steelers vs Packers +1600

Chiefs vs Packers +2200

Chiefs vs Falcons +2200

Steelers vs Giants +2500

Steelers vs Seahawks +2500

Chiefs vs Seahawks +3300

Chiefs vs Giants +4000

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images