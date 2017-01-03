Super Bowl LI Team, Matchup Odds: Patriots, Cowboys Favored To Get To Houston

If you want to see a New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl LI matchup, the odds certainly are in your favor.
The Patriots are the AFC’s No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with an NFL-best 14-2 record, and the Cowboys aren’t far behind as the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a 13-3 record. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the Pats lead the way with +190 odds to win Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, and the Cowboys are second at +400.
The most likely Super Bowl LI matchup also is a Patriots vs. Cowboys showdown, with +300 odds, and the three most likely games all include the Patriots — Patriots vs. Packers and Patriots vs. Falcons both are at +650.
The Green Bay Packers (+700) and Atlanta Falcons (+950) are the Cowboys’ biggest threats, according to the sportsbooks, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (+800) and Kansas City Chiefs (+900) are lurking behind the Patriots.
You can see all the team and matchup odds below, via OddsShark.
SUPER BOWL LI
Team Odds
New England Patriots +190
Dallas Cowboys +400
Green Bay Packers +700
Pittsburgh Steelers +800
Kansas City Chiefs +900
Atlanta Falcons +950
Seattle Seahawks +1400
New York Giants +1400
Oakland Raiders +6600
Detroit Lions +6600
Houston Texans +6600
Miami Dolphins +6600
Matchup Odds
Patriots vs Cowboys +300
Patriots vs Packers +650
Patriots vs Falcons +650
Steelers vs Cowboys +800
Patriots vs Seahawks +850
Patriots vs Giants +900
Chiefs vs Cowboys +1200
Steelers vs Falcons +1600
Steelers vs Packers +1600
Chiefs vs Packers +2200
Chiefs vs Falcons +2200
Steelers vs Giants +2500
Steelers vs Seahawks +2500
Chiefs vs Seahawks +3300
Chiefs vs Giants +4000
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP