Super Bowl LI Ticket Prices Fall After Cowboys’ Exit From NFL Playoffs

“America’s Game” will be less expensive now that “America’s Team” won’t play in it.

Secondary-market prices for tickets to Super Bowl LI fell Sunday following the Dallas Cowboys’ 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. Ticket brokers were expecting Cowboys fans to swarm Houston on Feb. 5, but their early elimination has cooled interest among fans who would have willingly made the four-hour trip from Dallas.

“Before Sunday’s playoff game, the cheapest ticket to Super Bowl LI on StubHub was $4,195,” Rovell wrote. “Shortly after the Cowboys were defeated 34-31 on a field goal as time ran out, the get-in price was down 20 percent to $3,349. Tickets in the lower end zone dropped 18 percent to $4,307.”

Patrick Ryan of Houston-based ticket distribution company Eventellect told Rovell the Cowboys’ exit also will affect the prices of Super Bowl-related events in Houston.

“Tickets to all the major parties will come down in value, as there will be fewer fans, in general, coming to town to experience the Super Bowl festivities,” Ryan said.

Oh well. No Cowboys’ stampede means there will be more Super Bowl space for the rest of us.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/The Post-Crescant/USA Today Network