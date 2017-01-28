Super Bowl MVP Odds: Tom Brady Clear Favorite To Win Record Fourth MVP

Share this:

Fresh off a 384-yard, three-touchdown performance in New England’s 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in last weekend’s AFC Championship Game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has emerged as a +160 betting favorite to claim his fourth career Super Bowl MVP award at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Brady most recently took home Super Bowl MVP honors after leading a fourth-quarter rally in New England’s 28-24 comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, and he will make a record seventh Super Sunday appearance in next weekend’s Patriots vs. Falcons betting matchup at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Brady threw four touchdown passes against the Seahawks and has found the end zone on 13 total occasions in his previous six Super Bowl appearances, but he also has thrown three interceptions over his last two Super Bowls.

Brady is closely trailed on the Super Bowl MVP odds by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who sits at +250. Ryan is coming off a career year in which he piled up 4,944 passing yards and 38 touchdowns while leading the Falcons to their first NFC South title since 2012.

The 31-year-old owns far less playoff experience than Brady, with just seven career postseason appearances. However, Ryan has been dominant in Atlanta’s past four playoff games, throwing 13 total touchdown passes.

Ryan and Brady have faced each other on the gridiron just twice previously. Ryan completed a pair of scoring passes in Atlanta’s most recent date with the Patriots in September 2013, a 30-23 Falcons loss as 2.5-point home chalk.

Brady threw for one touchdown while Ryan was kept out of the end zone in their only other meeting, a 26-10 Patriots victory as 4.5-point home favorites back in September 2009.

Ryan’s favorite target, Julio Jones, rounds out the favorites on the Super Bowl MVP betting lines with +750 odds.

The Falcons receiver looked to be in championship form in Atlanta’s 44-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in last weekend’s NFC Championship Game, racking up 180 receiving yards and scoring twice. However, Jones has seen limited practice time this week as he nurses a sprained toe.

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman leads the middle of the pack with +1600 odds, just ahead of teammate LaGarrette Blount at +2000.

The hero of New England’s victory over the Steelers a week ago, receiver Chris Hogan, sits at +2500, joined by Patriots rusher Dion Lewis and Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. They’re followed by a pair of Falcons at +3300, Tevin Coleman and Vic Beasley, and Atlanta’s Mohamed Sanu at +4000.

