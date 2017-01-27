Super Bowl Prop Bets: Follow Patriots-Falcons With Prop Bet Party Game

Share this:

The Super Bowl obviously is the biggest event on our sports calendar every year for obvious reasons.

The pageantry, the parties, the food and the commercials … and oh, yeah, the football.

Super Bowl LI features a fascinating matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons that figures to be exciting regardless. But if you wanted to add a little more fun, there’s always prop bets. There are no shortage of off-the-wall offerings this season from the length of the national anthem all the way down to which song Lady Gaga will sing first during the halftime show.

Even if you’re not rushing to the sportsbook window to drop some cash on those props, OddsShark.com has made it so you can play along with your prop bets at home. Once again, OddsShark has its own “prop bet party game” which allows you to follow along at your Super Bowl party.

Click the image below for a full-sized prop bet party game scorecard, courtesy of our pals at OddsShark.com.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images