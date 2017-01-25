Ted Cruz Wins Twitter With Hilarious Tweet About Duke’s Grayson Allen

Share this:

Has anyone ever seen Ted Cruz and Grayson Allen together in the same place before? (Just saying.)

If you look at a picture of the Texas Republican senator next to the controversial Duke superstar, it’s like you’re seeing the same person 25 years apart. And that’s something the internet certainly has noticed.

As a result, Deadspin wrote a piece Monday asking for proof of Cruz playing basketball in an apparent jab at the former Republican presidential candidate. But, in an unexpected turn of events, Cruz showed off his Twitter skills and fired off an epic response.

No matter what you think about Cruz’s politics, you have to be impressed by that, right?

Well, maybe not everyone… (Warning: expletive language)

But Cruz got the last laugh (for now).

Thumbnail photo via Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK