Tesla’s New Autopilot Update Has Strict Speed Limit On Autosteering

The concept of autonomous driving might not diminish your need for speed, but new Tesla vehicles could make it difficult to satisfy that need.

Tesla in October revealed its next-generation Autopilot hardware suite, HW2, which is capable of supporting the company’s fully autonomous Enhanced Auotpilot software.

Well, now the Enhanced Autopilot update is here, but there’s a catch. CEO Elon Musk confirmed over the weekend that owners won’t be able to engage Autosteer when traveling faster than 45 mph, but that limit will increase as Tesla gathers more data through its fleet learning. Additionally, Musk said some cars, will need to have their cameras re-calibrated to ensure the program operates correctly.

Auto steer limited to 45 mph on highways for now, i.e. heavy traffic, where it is needed most. Limit will raise as we get more data. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2017

Additionally, vehicles fitted with HW2 will gain forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control with a speed cap of 75 mph, according to The Verge. And although the latter previously wasn’t available in HW2 Teslas, the new vehicles won’t have some features found in previous models, including autonomous emergency braking.

When factoring in that previous Teslas only limit you to the speed limit of the road you’re on, consumers purchasing HW2-equipped vehicles are sacrificing a lot, even though Musk promises the speed limits will rise and that fully autonomous driving eventually will arrive.

