Texans’ Vince Wilfork Considering Retirement After 13 NFL Seasons

Share this:

Tweet







Vince Wilfork potentially could play his final NFL game when the Oakland Raiders come to Houston for their AFC Wild Card Game against the Texans.

The nose tackle, who’s spent the last two seasons with the Texans after 11 years with the New England Patriots, is considering retirement, which could potentially come Saturday should Houston lose. Wilfork told reporters Tuesday that he’d rather go out on his own terms.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about,” Wilfork said, per the Houston Chronicle. “It is a possibility. I’ve been playing for a while. I love this game. One of the hardest pills to swallow is when you leave something you love. I still love the game. My body feels good, but do I want to continue?

“It’s going to be tough. I’m not walking out banged up or with nothing left in the tank. For me, it’s more mental than anything. When the season’s over, I’m going to really take a look at what I want to do, if I want to continue or not.”

Wilfork is a five-time Pro Bowler, and he bracketed his career with the Patriots with Super Bowl wins in 2004 and 2014. Should he retire, he could end his career at Gillette Stadium if the Texans beat the Raiders. The winner of that matchup gets to face New England in the divisional round.

And it sounds like Wilfork would have the support of Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, who has known the 35-year-old nose tackle since 2007, when he joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant.

“I’ve had tremendous respect for Vince from the time I met him” O’Brien said, per the Chronicle. “When I think about Vince, I think about two things — his family, his wife and kids and all the things he does in the community in New England and Houston.

“And then I think about Vince on the field. To play that position for that many years at such a high level is incredible. There’s physical, violent contact on every play. It’s a testament to his toughness. He’s been a good teammate and a good leader. And I know this about Vince: He wants to play really well in the playoffs.”

Wilfork will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images