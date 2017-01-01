NFL

Texans Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

by on Sun, Jan 1, 2017 at 10:00AM
Before Week 16, Sunday’s showdown between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans looked to be a winner-take-all matchup for the AFC South crown. But the Titans’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed the Texans to clinch the division with their 12-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve.

The Titans will look to finish the year at 9-7 but will have to do so with Matt Cassel under center, after quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a fractured fibula against the Jaguars. The Texans are locked into the No. 4 seed for the AFC playoffs, so their starters might only see limited action.

Here’s how you can watch Texans vs. Titans online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

