Test Your Racing Skills With NESN Fuel Car In ‘NASCAR Heat Evolution’

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been waiting for the chance to drive the NESN Fuel stock car. Well now, thanks to “NASCAR Heat Evolution,” you can.

Through downloadable content made available in November for PS4, Xbox One and Steam, gamers can drive as Greg Biffle in the Roush Fenway Racing No. 16 NESN Fuel Ford Fusion.

And if you want to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series from the comfort of your own living room, we might give you the extra fuel to do it — it’s in our name, after all.

Of course, creating playable, digital replicas of iconic cars and tracks doesn’t happen overnight. To learn more about the process of creating such a realistic racing game, click here to watch our interview with Matt Dusenberry of Dusenberry Martin Racing, the team behind the development and marketing of “NASCAR Heat Evolution.”

Thumbnail photo via Dusenberry Martin Racing