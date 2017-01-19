Chargers Held A Rally In Los Angeles That Did Not Go Very Well

Share this:

The Chargers are headed to Los Angeles and a lot of fans are not happy about it.

Fans have thrown eggs, apparel has been ruined and San Diego moving companies have even refused to help move the team to L.A.

Angry fans made their presence known again on Wednesday when the team held a rally in Los Angeles. One fan in particular aired out his thoughts via expletives and middle fingers.

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language.

The Chargers rally in Los Angeles went well today…[NSFW] (via @ArashMarkazi) pic.twitter.com/M2t10d784q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2017

To be fair, chants of “L.A. Chargers” can be heard in the video, but the overall fan support seems to be pretty bleak.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images