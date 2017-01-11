The Rock Responds To Tom Brady, Lays Verbal Smackdown On Patriots QB

Share this:

Tweet







Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just (playfully) laid the smackdown on Tom Brady.

Brady on Tuesday released an Under Armour commercial disguised as a Facebook video, challenging The Rock to try his new UA sleepwear.

If you need a refresher, here’s that video.

Certainly clever if not a little over the top. All in good fun and all of that. Brady certainly won’t be winning any Emmys or Oscars any time soon, though, and the production value … well, it is what it is.

Wednesday, The Rock responded in an electrifying manner.

Advantage: Rock.