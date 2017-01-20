There’s Not Much Blue About *Blue* Jays’ New All-Red Uniforms

The Toronto Blue Jays are Canada’s only Major League Baseball team, a fact that will be impossible to forget during a handful of games this season.
The Blue Jays — emphasis on the “blue” — unveiled a new alternate uniform Friday that features, well, it features a whole lot of red.
On every Sunday home game again on Canada Day, the Jays will wear these red-soaked alternates.
That’s a lot of red!
As SportsLogosNet.com’s Chris Creamer points out, the new duds are part of a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, but the Jays also will wear them beyond the 2017 season.
