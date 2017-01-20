There’s Not Much Blue About *Blue* Jays’ New All-Red Uniforms

Share this:

The Toronto Blue Jays are Canada’s only Major League Baseball team, a fact that will be impossible to forget during a handful of games this season.

The Blue Jays — emphasis on the “blue” — unveiled a new alternate uniform Friday that features, well, it features a whole lot of red.

On every Sunday home game again on Canada Day, the Jays will wear these red-soaked alternates.

We are excited to unveil our new alternate red and white uniform 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 #WT2017 pic.twitter.com/1RnkKSpS3g — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017

👀 Another look at our red and white alternate uniforms! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bsGFluwlNa — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017

New Toronto #BlueJays red alternate cap, no Jays logo on the back just MLB batterman pic.twitter.com/hZyQznsPdt — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) January 20, 2017

That’s a lot of red!

As SportsLogosNet.com’s Chris Creamer points out, the new duds are part of a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, but the Jays also will wear them beyond the 2017 season.