There’s Not Much Blue About *Blue* Jays’ New All-Red Uniforms

by on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 10:59AM
The Toronto Blue Jays are Canada’s only Major League Baseball team, a fact that will be impossible to forget during a handful of games this season.

The Blue Jays — emphasis on the “blue” — unveiled a new alternate uniform Friday that features, well, it features a whole lot of red.

On every Sunday home game again on Canada Day, the Jays will wear these red-soaked alternates.

That’s a lot of red!

As SportsLogosNet.com’s Chris Creamer points out, the new duds are part of a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, but the Jays also will wear them beyond the 2017 season.

