There’s Probably Going To Be A Deflategate Documentary, Unfortunately

Tom Brady served his four-game Deflategate suspension to start the 2016 season. The New England Patriots have a chance to go to — and possibly win — Super Bowl LI if they get past the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. And then, it seems as though Deflategate finally will be over and done with.

No more revenge tour. No more looming punishment. No more court battles.

But it couldn’t possibly be that easy.

A Rhode Island-based production company is making a documentary about the saga, and it’s already reached its fundraising goal on Indiegogo. They have a trailer for the movie, which is called “Four Days in Fall,” too.

While we’re sure the documentary will be well produced, we also know there are plenty of fans — Patriots diehards and detractors alike — who just want to put this whole story to bed.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images