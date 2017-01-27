These 100 Puppies Are Adorable, Alive After Their Transport Van Crashes

Share this:

Tweet







The world can be a cruel, dangerous place. But as long as puppies are safe, everything will be just fine.

And even though a box van carrying over 100 puppies to various pet stores crashed and overturned in Avoca, New York, each puppy is alive and counted for, the New York State Police said in a press release.

But not every puppy left the incident unscathed. The puppies were transported to the Finger Lakes Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Bath Veterinary Hospital in Bath, New York, where five were treated for injuries, two of which being permanently hospitalized, reports WCVB-TV. Despite all they went through, the puppies’ spirits were high.

“Under the circumstances, they all seem really happy… they got comfortable here,” Vicki Mosgrove, executive director of Finger Lakes SPCA, said via WCVB-TV “They’re playful, alert, very healthy, good body conditions and just bright eyed. And we’re happy that we could be there to help them.”

The future of the puppies, though, is unclear. in a Facebook post, the FLSCPA expressed concerns of whether the puppies came from a puppy mill, although the organization doesn’t believe it can pursue legal custody of the animals.

While the two permanently-hospitalized puppies will remain in the car of the Bath Veterinary hospital and another two are still receiving care from the FLSPCA, the remaining ones were released back to company responsible for their transportation.