This Awesome Fight Song Might Be Biggest Casualty Of Chargers’ Move To LA

Say what you will about the NFL’s latest relocation, but the San Diego “Super” Chargers are no more — and that’s a darn shame.

The Chargers announced Thursday they’re officially moving the franchise to Los Angeles in 2017, ending the club’s 56-year tenure in San Diego. Plenty of San Diegans (?) were upset about the news, but the team bolting 120 miles up Interstate 5 should give us all cause for concern.

Why? Because it marks the retirement of one of the greatest fight songs in NFL history.

The Chargers played this catchy tune after every home touchdown in San Diego, and it was glorious. But seeing that “Los Ang-el-es Super-Chargers!” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, L.A.’s newest franchise might need to go back to the drawing board. (We suggest it does the same regarding its new logo.)

Indeed, Chargers games in Los Angeles will have quite a different feel next season, as the team reportedly will play its home games at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in 2017 and 2018 before moving into a new shared stadium with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

And if the Chargers can’t fill 30,000 seats, well, we’re blaming the fight song.

